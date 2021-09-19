x
FBI investigates 2 bombs found near northern Michigan stores

The two explosive devices were discovered outside AT&T and Verizon stores.

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — The FBI is seeking information on two explosive devices found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan. 

The bombs, which were defused, were found in suspicious packages left outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie. 

Cheboygan authorities say emergency personal were dispatched around 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported a suspicious package near the door of the business. 

A similar device was reported the same day in Sault St. Marie. 

The FBI and Michigan State Police believe the devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month.

