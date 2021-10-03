FBI investigates threats against women on U-M’s campus, says no danger at this time

The post was made on a Russian-operated confessions website on Saturday. The person threatened to come to campus with a gun and shoot women on October 4.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Officials located an individual posting threats online against women on the University of Michigan campus. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says there is no danger to the public at this time.

The post was made on a Russian-operated confessions website on Saturday. The person threatened to come to campus with a gun and shoot women on October 4.

The post has since been deleted. The FBI and the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security have located the individual responsible.

Special agents from the FBI’s Baltimore Division contacted the person, who does not live in Michigan. They say the individual has been cooperative with law enforcement.

After an interview, agents decided the person had “neither the means nor the opportunity to carry out the threat.”

The FBI Detroit Field Office assures there is no threat to the University of Michigan community at this time.

FBI officials say the investigation is still ongoing, as they are still collecting and reviewing evidence in the case. They have not released the identity of the individual yet.

RELATED STORIES: A team effort: U of M is now rated 19th in the country

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.