'Feels like home': New Tulip Time event highlights Dutch culture in exhibit experience

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has returned this year and even though not everything is the same, event leaders are making sure the community isn't missing out on culture.

On Monday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE reporter Keely Lovern got an inside look at Tulip Time's only indoor event full of music, costumes and hidden gems.

It's called the Dutch Costume Exhibit and Dutch Market located inside the Civic Center.

"We kind of revamped it since COVID started," said Jenn Ryckbost, Tulip Time's Dutch Dance Coordinator. "It used to be just the Dutch market but we thought it would be a great place to show the costumes this year because there's no dancing."

For just $8, guests have the chance to see ornate Dutch costumes, learn their history, plus see historical Tulip Time posters on display dating back to 1982.

"There's never been a place where you can view all of them," Ryckbost said. "This is a really cool experience to come travel back through time."

The event is also perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts.

"We have awesome little trinkets that you can't find anywhere else in the United States at some of our Dutch market vendors," said Ryckbost. "It's an awesome place to come."

And while guests walk around, Dutch music and historical Tulip Time pictures shuffle in the background.

"You can come here and experience and feel the sounds of Tulip Time," said Ryckbost.

Ryckbost said at this new event, there is really something for everyone.

"Everybody has something that they love about Tulip Time," she said. "New people, old people. Everybody can experience a little bit in here which is kind of fun."

"Being able to put my costume back on and hop around in my clogs just feels like a little bit of home. We're finally coming back to life," Ryckbost added.

