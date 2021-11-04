Fennville woman dies after crash on US-31

The 57-year-old Fennville woman was transported to Mercy Health Muskegon, where she later died from her injuries she sustained in the crash.

On Friday around 6:05 a.m., Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident in the area of US-31 near Hayes.

Deputies say a 57-year-old woman from Fennville was stopped at a red light when a vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old man from Covert, Mich., rear-ended her vehicle.

The 19-year-old man was treated on scene of the accident for non-life threatening injuries. However, the 57-year-old woman was transported to Mercy Health Muskegon and died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Unit.

