BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - Ferris State University has received a $1.2 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to establish Project S3OAR, a 4-year program that seeks to recruit, retain and graduate low-income, academically talented students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Project S3OAR, short for Sustainable, Scalable Scholarships, Opportunities, Achievements and Results, is a partnership with Northern Kentucky University (NKU) and builds upon the lessons NKU learned from previous successful STEM grants awarded by the NSF. The total amount awarded to both universities for this collaborative project is $2.3 million.

Starting in fall 2019, both universities will enroll 36 students each year for four years. With the help of the grant, 288 scholars will receive up to $10,000 in scholarship funding toward their degree.

S3OAR Scholars will participate in an orientation, a freshman seminar, a learning community, entrepreneurship education and a variety of co-curricular and enrichment opportunities, in addition to being assigned a mentor.

All S3OAR Scholars will also have access to an extensive array of support services available to all STEM students at their university.

"Ferris State University is thrilled to be awarded this NSF grant alongside our counterparts at Northern Kentucky," said Dr. Kristi Haik, Ph.D., dean of Ferris' College of Arts and Sciences. "There is a national need for skilled, technically-trained employees, so we are eager to help this underserved population of students find success in these fields."

