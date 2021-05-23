Fatal crash closes M-6 near Wilson Avenue

Multiple vehicles involved in a fatal, fiery crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on M-6 just east of 8th Avenue in Ottawa County. A semi-truck turned over and caught fire around 5:30 a.m.

Dispatchers tell us other vehicles then crashed into the truck. The fire has been extinguished but the westbound lanes of the freeway are closed at Wilson Avenue.

We do not have any information about injuries at this time. However, numerous fire departments and law enforcement remain on scene.