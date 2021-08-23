Final sweepstakes winners announced, including $2 million grand prize winner

Whitmer says the sweepstakes were a triumph.

MICHIGAN, USA — In the final round of the Mi Shot to Win sweepstakes on Monday morning, officials announced nine cash prize and nine scholarship winners, including the grand prize winner of $2 million.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined in the livestream by the Protect Michigan Commission and the Michigan Education Trust. The winners were selected from July 23 through 30.

The $2 Million Winner is Christine Duval of Bloomfield Township in Oakland County.

This round's $50,000 cash prize winners are listed below:

Todd Demeyers from Oakland Township in Oakland County

Alyssa Armstrong from Caledonia in Kent County

Caleb Nielsen from Paw Paw in Van Buren County

Brandon Ebright from Okemos in Ingham County

Kevin Underwood from Lowell in Kent County

Brian Kulesz from Sterling Heights in Macomb County

Jacqueline Paul from Indian River in Cheboygan County

Breya Matthews from Grand Rapids in Kent County

The winners of the Michigan Education Trust Scholarship are below:

Landon Burkhart of Dakota High School in Macomb County

Karan Choudhary of Plymouth High School in Wayne County

Josiah DeBaets of Eastern High School in Kent County

Eastern High School in Kent County Ian Miller of Salem High School in Wayne County

Meadow Surman of White Lake Middle School in Oakland County

Mallory Wheeler of Reading High School in Hillsdale County

Jackson Wittwer of Eisenhower High School in Macomb County

Kamare Wright of Thurston High School in Wayne County

Hudson Chambers of Grand Rapids City High Middle School in Kent County

Whitmer says the sweepstakes were a triumph.

“Thanks to every Michigander who got their shot, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has been a success and we are continuing to make progress in keeping our families and communities safe,” said Governor Whitmer.

“But our work is not done. We are going to keep making efforts to reach people where they are, answer their questions and help them get their shots. If we work together, I know we can get this done and continue our economic jumpstart.”

