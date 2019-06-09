DETROIT — American Idol was in Detroit Tuesday.

Aspiring singers were given the chance to be on the show with auditions being held at the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center.

13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor and My West Michigan co-host Kirk Montgomery traveled to the motor city for the the show.

One of the competitors from Festival Idol at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will be auditioning for American Idol in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The competitor was a part of Festival Idol in Grand Haven and will hope to impress the producers at American Idol.

The winner of Festival Idol this year was Jaycee Peters, and she will be able to skip the audition in Detroit to perform directly in front of American Idol's executive producers on October 8th in Milwaukee.

The Sept. 10th audition will take place at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) in Detroit.

Kalamazoo native Matt Giraud was a finalist in the eighth season of American Idol.

For more information about the audition, click here.

