Local law enforcement agencies are partnering with Michigan State Police to provide Kent County residents with a fingerprinting program that would help identify a lost person with special needs.

The Vulnerable or Impaired People (VIP) enrollment helps reunite lost people with their loved ones or guardians quicker. Once a person is enrolled in the program, law enforcement agencies statewide will be able to immediately make contact with family members or guardians of the lost loved one.

“Not only will we have access to crucial identifying information, but it also provides families some peace of mind," said Kentwood Police Chief Thomas Hillen. "Once enrolled in the program, should anything happen to their loved one, local law enforcement is already one step closer to finding that individual."

Anyone interested in enrolling should first call their local law enforcement agency to get details on the process.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office along with the Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Grandville, Rockford and Lowell police departments will waive local enrollment fees for the month of November. The state processing fee of $30 will still apply.

Removal from the state's database can happen at any time with a written request by the person's guardian.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.