WAYLAND, Mich. - A fire broke out at the Wayland Livestock and Auction building Tuesday morning, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to just the office area.

Authorities said an employee smelled smoke, went outside, saw smoke coming out of the window and called the fire department. Wayland and Leighton Fire Departments were on scene and knocked the fire down within a half hour.

No one was injured in the fire and everyone was able to get out of the building safely. A cause of the fire is still unknown.

Authorities said the building is still in good shape but is closed for the day.

