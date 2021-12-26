Fire breaks out at Grand Rapids home, all occupants exit safely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire broke out at a Grand Rapids home Sunday morning that caused extensive damage, the Fire Department says.
Grand Rapids firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Skyline Circle NW around 8:36. Neighbors said the resident was still inside the home.
Fire crews saw smoke in the sky as they arrived. The single-story duplex's attached garage was engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the rest of the home.
Every occupant was accounted for and had safely left the home. Two people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Multiple crews responded to put out the fire and ensure everyone's safety.
STRUCTURE ASSIGNMENT: Grand Rapids firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire on Skyline Circle NW at 08:36 hours. Neighbors stated the occupant was still inside of the structure. Responding companies could see smoke in the sky. Engine Company 8 arrived on scene of a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from an attached garage. The fire had already extended into the house upon our arrival. Engine 8 was advised that all occupants were accounted for and out of the structure. 8's stretched and initiated fire attack. Car 6 established command. Engine 3 helped secure a water supply then pulled a second line. Truck 3 was assigned ventilation and opened up the roof. Rescue 1 conducted a search of the structure. Ladder 1 arrived and assisted Truck 3. Engine 5 setup RIC. Two civilians were transported by paramedics to a local hospital for further evaluation.