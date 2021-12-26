Fire breaks out at Grand Rapids home, all occupants exit safely

The single-story duplex's attached garage was engulfed in flames, which were spreading. Two residents were sent to the hospital for evaluation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire broke out at a Grand Rapids home Sunday morning that caused extensive damage, the Fire Department says.

Grand Rapids firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Skyline Circle NW around 8:36. Neighbors said the resident was still inside the home.

Fire crews saw smoke in the sky as they arrived. The single-story duplex's attached garage was engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the rest of the home.

Every occupant was accounted for and had safely left the home. Two people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Multiple crews responded to put out the fire and ensure everyone's safety.

