Fire breaks out at Grandville auto parts manufacturer

The fire took about two hours to put out, and at one point 30 firefighters were on the roof at one time.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got the call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night that Autocast, a car parts manufacturer on Spartan Industrial Drive, was on fire.

The fire was in between multiple layers of the roof. Grandville was assisted by crews from Wyoming, Georgetown Township and Byron Township. Grandville Fire Chief Mike May says the fire itself was pretty routine, but the location of the fire complicated the process.

"You extinguish the fire between the layers, and basically that process continues until the fire is extinguished," says May. "It was a pretty personnel-intensive operation."

The fire took about two hours to put out, and at one point 30 firefighters were on the roof at one time. There were no injuries.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.