COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - No one was injured in a serious fire that ravaged a home in Van Buren County Friday night.

Firefighters responded at 12:40 a.m. to the residence on 32nd Avenue near 72nd Street. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported.

Assisting the Covert Township fire department were South Haven Area Emergency Services, Bangor Community Fire Department and Watervliet Fire Department.

