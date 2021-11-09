Fire reported at Lowell Middle School, students evacuated

School officials say they are working to find out what started the fire. The fire reportedly started in a student bathroom.

LOWELL, Mich. — Students at Lowell Middle School were evacuated immediately after smoke was spotted in the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:25 p.m., the smoke was identified and students exited the building. They began walking to Cherry Creek Elementary around 12:45 p.m., superintendent Nate Fowler says.

School officials say they are investigating to find out what started the fire. The fire reportedly started in a student bathroom.

Parents were able to pick up their students at the elementary school.

Regular bus runs will be in place for the students through Cherry Creek Elementary.

School officials said they will send out another note if school will resume on Wednesday.

