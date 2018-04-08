SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - Firefighters with the South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a fire at a house on 106th Avenue near 63rd Street on Saturday afternoon.

When they were searching the smoke-filled house, the firefighters found the family dog in a closet on the second floor of the building.

The dog, Caesar, was safely rescued from the fire by a firefighter named Johanna Quinn. The residents of the house were not at home.

No firefighters were injured as they responded to the fire. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

