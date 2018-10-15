GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Crews responded to an early morning fire Monday that started on the porch of a Heritage Hill home.

The flames started just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15 near the corner of Wealthy Street and Paris Avenue.

Grand Rapids Fire Department said no tenants were injured and the flames were put out quickly.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Tenants have since been able to return to their home.

