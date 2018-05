5 On Your Side's Anne Allred talks to the cow's owners about the rescue at 5 p.m.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – It was quite the eventful morning for fire crews in Wentzville.

A cow got stuck in the mud around 8 a.m. on Buckner Road. When crews arrived, the cow was shoulder deep in the mud.

It took crews about an hour to get the cow out of the mud. The cow is also pregnant.

