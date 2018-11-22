SPRING LAKE, Mich. - Everyone is safe after an early Thanksgiving morning house fire in Spring Lake.

Firefighters were called to the home on State Rd. just before 3 a.m. Flames were seen coming out of the back of the house. Fire was also found in the attic.

The people inside say they woke up to find smoke filling the home and fire in the bathroom. The bathroom shares a wall with the wood burning fireplace. The fire in the attic was also around piping leading to that fireplace.

Fire officials determined the fire started in the attic.

The home did not have a working fire alarm either.

Early estimates suggest damage is at $10,000.

Spring Lake Fire Department was assisted by Ferrysburg and Crockery Township fire departments, Ottawa County Sheriff's Department and NOCH EMS.

