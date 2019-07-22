HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Search crews are looking for Daniel McCarthy, an 18-year-old Bladwin man, who went missing Monday afternoon in Lake Michigan.

Just before 3 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of several people who had been swept into Lake Michigan at the outlet of Ludington State Park. When crews arrived, including the United States Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Air Support, it was determined that eight people were swept into Lake Michigan. Only seven were accounted for.

Mason County Press reported that the group had been tubing in the area.

Police talked to a woman who was with McCarthy in the water and she said he had last been seen in Lake Michigan, struggling to stay afloat about 150 yards off shore.

At 9:30 p.m. Monday, crews continue to search for McCarthy.

"It is our plan to stay on scene until no longer viable this evening and continue search efforts first thing in the morning if there is no resolution tonight," the Mason County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said McCarthy was 19 years old. It has been updated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.