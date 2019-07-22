HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Mason County Press) - First responders have been searching Lake Michigan near the Ludington State Park for a missing 19-year-old man.

Several agencies are on scene including Mason County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Life EMS and Hamlin Township Fire Department.

The man was part of a group of tubers who were on the Big Sable River. The group apparently got caught in the current at the mouth of the river. Three of the four members of the group were recovered but a fourth, a 19-year-old male, is still missing.

A Coast Guard helicopter is also part of the search.

