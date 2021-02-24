Fitness studio using new technology to help clients

This could be a sign of things to come with another studio planned for Ottawa County.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has changed the way we do many things, including how we exercise.

A fitness studio in Grand Rapids is using new, robotic technology to keep people healthy and safe.

The Exercise coach has a computer attached to it's workout machines. The machines will adjust your workout based on your performance.

Lead trainer Devin Mitchell says the technology is a game changer.

"It's very personalized to you and it keeps everything tracked and dated and everybody likes being able to collect data and keeping on track with things," says Mitchell.

This could be a sign of things to come with another studio planned for Ottawa County.