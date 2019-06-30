BANGOR CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pole barn was destroyed by a fire on Sunday afternoon in Bangor Township.

Five departments battled the fire, which was on County Road 681 near 36th Avenue. Bangor Community Fire Department responded at 12:15 p.m. and requested assistance from Columbia, Hartford, Lawrence and South Haven.

Water had to be shuttled about a half a mile to the scene.

Several vehicles inside the barn were also destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries were reported.

