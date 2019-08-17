A boat was damaged after it caught fire on US-131 near Post Drive in Kent County.

Police said the trailer and the boat were engulfed in flames around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There were no injuries, and the vehicle pulling the boat was not damaged. However, one lane of US-131 was closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department shared this video of the flames:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.