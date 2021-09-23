x
Flat Rock gets the all-clear weeks after gas leak from Ford

The gas leak is no longer a risk to indoor air of Flat Rock homes in Zone 1. Zone 1 has about 500 homes. Zone 2, with 635 homes, got the green light Monday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co.'s profit in 2019 plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and some big pension expenses. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Authorities told hundreds of people in a Detroit suburb to return home, ending a three-week voluntary evacuation after gasoline from a Ford Motor factory got into the sewer system. 

The gas leak is no longer a risk to indoor air of Flat Rock homes and businesses in Zone 1. Zone 1 has about 500 homes. Zone 2, with 635 homes, got the green light Monday. The only exception is a handful of homes. 

Flat Rock's drinking water system wasn't affected. Ford Motor has been paying to put residents in hotels. The offer will continue for residents who still are awaiting written results from tests.

