Flat Rock gets the all-clear weeks after gas leak from Ford

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Authorities told hundreds of people in a Detroit suburb to return home, ending a three-week voluntary evacuation after gasoline from a Ford Motor factory got into the sewer system.

The gas leak is no longer a risk to indoor air of Flat Rock homes and businesses in Zone 1. Zone 1 has about 500 homes. Zone 2, with 635 homes, got the green light Monday. The only exception is a handful of homes.

Flat Rock's drinking water system wasn't affected. Ford Motor has been paying to put residents in hotels. The offer will continue for residents who still are awaiting written results from tests.

