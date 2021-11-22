Flint-area GOP leader pleads guilty to harassing call

FLINT, Mich. — The leader of the Flint-area Republican Party has pleaded guilty to making a harassing phone call to a Democratic county official in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Matthew Smith says his actions were “totally inappropriate.”
Smith is chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party and a member of the Davison school board.
He is facing a recall campaign in Davison.
Jennifer Kelly, the elected clerk in Houghton County, says the caller threatened to poison her dogs during a phone call early in the morning in March 2020.
Smith says a friend was running for office against Kelly. Kelly was subsequently reelected in Houghton County.
