Flint-area GOP leader pleads guilty to harassing call

Matthew Smith threatened to poison another elected official's dogs during a phone call early in the morning in March 2020.

FLINT, Mich. — The leader of the Flint-area Republican Party has pleaded guilty to making a harassing phone call to a Democratic county official in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Matthew Smith says his actions were “totally inappropriate.”

Smith is chairman of the Genesee County Republican Party and a member of the Davison school board.

He is facing a recall campaign in Davison.

Jennifer Kelly, the elected clerk in Houghton County, says the caller threatened to poison her dogs during a phone call early in the morning in March 2020.

Smith says a friend was running for office against Kelly. Kelly was subsequently reelected in Houghton County.

