SAN JOSE, Calif. — A 14-year-old Flint girl helped the San Jose Police Department arrest three men for human trafficking and other crimes.

Police in California say they responded to a Motel 6 on Sunday, May 26 after the 14-year-old girl reported to a crisis text hotline (741741) that she was being held against her will and forced to engage in prostitution.

Officers responded to the scene and found the girl.

The preliminary investigation shows the 14-year-old was reported as a runaway out of Flint on Sept. 1, 2018, and she went to Chicago. A few days later, the girl was kidnapped from Chicago and taken to Gary, Indiana police said.

Eventually, the teen was taken to several cities in California where she was forced into prostitution.

Police learned of another survivor—aged 23—who was also forced into prostitution and a third survivor—aged 20—who had been "procured" for prostitution.

"Detectives believe the third survivor would have likely been indoctrinated into a life of prostitution had she not been rescued by the San Jose Police Department," a news release said.

Christopher Johnson, 39, of Sacramento and Antoine Williams, 43, of Merrilville, Indiana were both booked in jail on charges of human trafficking, pimping and pandering, and kidnapping. Curtis Russell, 59, of Natomas, California was booked in jail on human trafficking and pimping charges.

Detectives in San Jose believe there are more survivors connected to the human trafficking operation.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving these suspects are asked to contact Detective Gurbaksh Sohal or Detective Sergeant Tony Ruelas of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit – Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-277-4102 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.

