FloraCraft offers employees on site vaccine clinic and financial gift to get the shot

FloraCraft employees get $50 debit card for participating in company's on site vaccine clinic

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — Get the COVID-19 vaccine and in exchange receive a debit card loaded with $50. That's the offer made this week to nearly 300 FloraCraft employees in Mason County.

The vaccination clinic held Wednesday, April 28 at the company's Ludington manufacturing facility took place in a training room temporarily converted into a vaccination clinic. The event was held in partnership with District Health Department No. 10.

"We're all busy with our work and home lives. We didn't want schedules to be a barrier to receiving the vaccine," said James Morkert, FloraCraft's human resources and safety director. "Overall it was a success. We had almost 50 individuals who weren't previously vaccinated sign up and receive the vaccine."

The $50 incentive was also available to employees who were previously vaccinated or will get the shot in the coming weeks.

"To use anywhere they want to," said Mokert. "Just to say thank you. It's a token of our appreciation."

Over the next few weeks FloraCraft leaders hope about 70% of the company's work force receives the vaccine. The event may also inspire other Mason County employers to offer their own unique incentive to encourage workers to get the vaccine.

"Safety and health of our workforce is our number one priority," said Mokert. "My experience was I didn't even feel it, no side effects, I'm feeling great."

At the start of the pandemic, FloraCraft took immediate steps to “flatten the curve.” This included shutting down production during the “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” order and instituting strict physical distancing, face covering and health measures when employees returned to work. The actions resulted in very few COVID-19 cases among employees.

“We firmly believe in the importance of everyone getting the vaccine in order to eradicate COVID-19 from our community – and beyond,” President and CEO Eric Erwin said. “Hosting this clinic for our employees and their families allows us to remove barriers for our team and signals our commitment to doing our part as we all attempt to return to normal.”

Also this week in Manistee County The Little River Casino Resort offered a vaccination clinic to guests. Those who participated in the event received $10 in free play at the casino.

