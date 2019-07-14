CLERMONT, Fla. — Warning: The video in this story contains strong language.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows an inmate at a Florida prison being beat by several correctional officers.

The video uploaded by “Sir Trap” to YouTube shows a handful of correctional officers stand over an inmate and take turns punching him.

The Florida-Times Union reported the video seemed to have been taken on a contraband cellphone July 8 at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont.

At about four minutes into the five-minute video, officers turn and yell at the window the video was being recorded from.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the newly appointed secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections, Mark Inch, said the prison staff involved could face criminal charges.

In the video, you can hear the inmate who shot the video saying this was why they feared for their lives.

Inch told the Orlando Sentinel the officers identified in the video would not be able to go back to full duty at work until an investigation was done and that they were not going to have contact with inmates.

