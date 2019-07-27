PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested for having sex with an underage teenage girl.

Riley Schwarz admitted to having sex "six to eight times" with the girl starting when she was 14 years old, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.

A sheriff's office deputy became aware of the incident when the girl's parents found a journal that detailed their encounters. The girl, whose identity is not known, had been talking with Schwarz since October 2018, deputies say.

She was 14 and the trooper 23.

The girl admitted to having sex with the trooper about two times at her home, the news release states. When Schwarz was interviewed, he reportedly claimed to have sex with her, now 15 years old, several more times -- including once in his car.

Schwarz surrendered himself at the Land O'Lakes Detention Facility and was arrested for two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

The Florida Highway Patrol provided the following statement:

"Former Trooper Riley Schwarz was hired on October 23, 2017 and has been terminated from the Florida Highway Patrol. The alleged actions are reprehensible, and the department continues to cooperate fully with the investigation."

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.