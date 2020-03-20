GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Justin Gunnink's business is the food truck Pizza Parliament.

"Literally we're thinking, what do we do for the next 6 months probably, I don't know worst case scenario it's probably even longer," says Gunnink.

That worst case scenario became a reality for Gunnink when events that are critical to his bottom line started to get cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

"It started about a week and a half ago when we got notice that Irish on Ionia got cancelled, which we were planning on using that to pay a lot of our winter bills," says Gunnink.

Gunnink was faced with the fact that his business might not be able to survive, so he decided to think outside the box.

"This starts happening so you start thinking, where are people, they're stuck at home, they still want good food so I decided let's deliver to the neighborhoods," says Gunnink.

The idea caught on fast, during normal times Gunnink sells around 50 pizzas per day.

Gunnink sold over 100 pizzas on Tuesday, selling out of his inventory for the day.

Gunnink plans to continue the deliveries and post on his website which areas he'll be servicing next.

"It's nothing that I would wish to ever happen again but there's always a silver lining and I think it's important to focus on that," says Gunnink.

