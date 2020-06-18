Food truck providing free food during pandemic told to shut down

Algoma Township says allowing them to continue operation would be unfair to other business owners who went through the proper zoning process.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Tonya Mata loves to serve people at her food truck, Mata's Fun Foods Concessions.

"When people come to the window and say I'm so excited for my elephant ear," says Mata. "Or oh my god, I hear you make the best steak sandwiches, that makes me happy!"

During the pandemic, the truck has provided more than 1,100 free meals for truckers who couldn't get food elsewhere while everything was closed.

With permission of the owners, the food truck operated out of the parking lot at the old Rosie's Diner and the adjacent lots where they could accommodate all the truckers. But now after two months with no complaints, they've been told by Algoma Township they must close down.

"We didn't know how long you were going to be there, well neither did we," explains Mata. "But there is still a need so we're still supporting it."

Algoma Township supervisor Kevin Green told me over the phone that the town has no ordinance in regards to food trucks. They allow ten day permits for special events, but allowed Mata's to operate longer because of the service to the community. But he claims that now, allowing them to continue operation would be unfair to other business owners who went through the proper zoning process.

Mata says she's had nothing but support from fellow businesses.

"We've had this really cool thing going," says Mata. "And for no real good reason that I can understand, its now we're not able to do it."

Supervisor Green says he would be happy to speak with Mata about going through the proper zoning process. Mata however received an email from the township that it may not happen until next year.

