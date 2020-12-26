For Chinese restaurants, business booms on Christmas

Christmas is the busiest day of the year, with about double the business they see on a typical day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a holiday tradition for a lot of people, Chinese food on Christmas.

Chinese restaurants are some of the only ones that stay open on Christmas and Christmas Eve. And many see huge upticks in business.

Tony Yu's family owns First Wok in Walker. He says Christmas is the busiest day of the year, with about double the business they see on a typical day.

With the pandemic, he was unsure what the turn out would be this year, but wasn't disappointed with the turn out.

"It's one of those things, like, we prepare for it and we hope for the best but if they don't come, we can't do anything about that," says Yu. "But this year we've been somewhat blessed, in a way, and they came out and a lot of people wanted to support local. It was a great way to show support."

First Wok will also be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.