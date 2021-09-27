Ford family member named head of global brand merchandising

Alexandra Ford English, the daughter of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, was named global brand merchandising director on Monday.

DEARBORN, Mich. — A member of a new generation of Ford family members is taking on another leadership role at the automaker.

The 33-year-old English already serves on the company’s board of directors. She will push for growth in sales of Ford brand merchandise.

English says there are passionate Ford fans around the world, and the company wants to offer them merchandise and accessories.

The appointment likely is another step toward ushering in the next generation of company leaders from the Ford family.

Bill Ford is 64 and is getting closer to retirement age.

