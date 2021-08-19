Ford International faring better than other airports

Fewer people are flying lately. But Gerald R. Ford International Airport is still close to record levels from a few years ago.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The end of summer and the rise of the Delta variant means fewer people are flying in the United States.

TSA says air travel is down about 25% from the summer peak. But, according to people with Gerald R. Ford International Airport, they seem to be doing at least slightly better than the rest of the nation.

Before the pandemic, the airport enjoyed several months of record-breaking numbers. Commercial Development Director Stephen Clark says they're not too far off that pace.

"For the month of July, we actually ended only about two and a half percentage points away from where we were pre-pandemic. We remain optimistic," Clark said.

"In particular, as we know that kids are going back to school, many businesses are still kind of figuring out the whole return to work stay from home situation. After seeing a really strong month of July, and even the month before that, we're encouraged and cautiously optimistic about it."

Clark also said GRR has not seen any of the ugly instances of non-mask compliant passengers like in other parts of the country.