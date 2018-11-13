GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It is nearly 1,100 feet from bow to stern and represents the future of U.S.Navy. The USS Gerald R. Ford is among the nation's newest class of aircraft carriers. She is also the flagship in a series of super-carriers known as the Ford Class.

The USS John F. Kennedy is currently in production and is scheduled to be the next ship to be commissioned in the class. That is expected to happen in 2024.

The Ford was commissioned in the summer of 2017. Tuesday, Nov. 13, the public will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ship during the viewing of "Building Integrity, Building Ford: A Documentary" and panel discussion held at The Ford Presidential Museum.

Lucas Hicks, vice president of aircraft carrier construction and Geoff Hummel, director of aircraft programs at Newport News Shipbuilders along with Susan Ford Bales will lead discussion about the design and capabilities of the Ford Class super-carriers as well as the technology used. Ford Bales is the daughter of President Ford and the ship sponsor of the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum located at 303 Pearl St. NW. Those interested in attending can reserve a seat here.

