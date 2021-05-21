x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Forest fire near Baldwin out of control, authorities evacuating homes

Lake County Dispatch say the fire started around 3:07 p.m. in the the 3000 block of South James.
Credit: Thinkstock
Fire truck, stock image.

On Friday, authorities are on the scene of a wildfire, northeast of the Baldwin area. 

Lake County Dispatch say the fire started around 3:07 p.m. in the the 3000 block of South James. Officials say the fire has traveled a half mile northeast so far.

Locals are evacuating their homes on 25th Road East of James Road and 24th Street from M-37 to Marryville. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted a "Public Advisory Notice" on their Facebook page on Friday stating, "The DNR will be conducting a controlled burn near Forman Road Road and 7 Mile Road in Eden Township today."

It is not known if the DNR conducting a controlled burn is the cause of the Baldwin area wildfire. 

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE is on scene and will provide updates. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.