Forest fire near Baldwin out of control, authorities evacuating homes

Lake County Dispatch say the fire started around 3:07 p.m. in the the 3000 block of South James.

On Friday, authorities are on the scene of a wildfire, northeast of the Baldwin area.

Lake County Dispatch say the fire started around 3:07 p.m. in the the 3000 block of South James. Officials say the fire has traveled a half mile northeast so far.

Locals are evacuating their homes on 25th Road East of James Road and 24th Street from M-37 to Marryville.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office posted a "Public Advisory Notice" on their Facebook page on Friday stating, "The DNR will be conducting a controlled burn near Forman Road Road and 7 Mile Road in Eden Township today."

It is not known if the DNR conducting a controlled burn is the cause of the Baldwin area wildfire.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE is on scene and will provide updates.

