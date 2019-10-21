GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's an event that celebrates all things local. It highlights the importance of eating locally-sourced food. It connects local businesses with new customers and offers an opportunity to buy locally-made goods. And, this week, Local First will hold its ninth Annual Fork Fest at Romence Gardens and Greenhouses.

Mieke Stoub, the marketing manager for Local First, says, "Eating local is one of the best ways to shift your dollars to local businesses. Fork Fest highlights the connection between those who grow, make, and serve our food."

More than 40 area businesses will serve food samples and drinks during the event. They include some of "West Michigan's finest restaurants, farms, grocers, bakeries, breweries, and more. All samples and one drink ticket are included in the price of admission and a cash bar will be available."



The proceeds from this event go toward the Local First Educational Foundation, which leads the development of an economy grounded in local ownership.

Fork Fest takes place Friday, Oct. 25 between 6 and 9 p.m. at Romence Gardens & Greenhouses, located at 265 Lakeside Drive NE, Grand Rapids.

See participating businesses below:

Art of the Table

Brewery Vivant

Byron Center Meats

The Chapbook Cafe at Schuler Books

Daddy's Dough

Donkey - Taqueria

Doorganics

EL Granjero Mexican Grill

Essence Restaurant Group

Field & Fire Cafe

Furniture City Creamery

Gettin' Fresh

Global Infusion

Grand Rapids Cheesecake Company

Gravity Taphouse Grille

The Grilling Company

Herb & Fire Pizzeria

Heffron Farms Market

IRIE Kitchen

IRON

Koeze Cream Nut Natural Peanut Butter

Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano

Louise Earl Butcher

Love's Ice Cream

Mazzo Cucina D'Italia

The Mitten Brewing Co.

Mokaya

Mosbyspopcorn

Omelette Shoppe - Michigan Street

Osteria Rossa

Reds

Slow Food West Michigan

The Sovengard

Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar

Supermercado Mexico

The Winchester

Twisted Rooster Grand Rapids

Uccello's Ristorante

Beverages available from:

Brewery Vivant

Long Road Distillers

Fenn Valley Vineyards

Farmhaus Cider Co.

