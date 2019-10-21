GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's an event that celebrates all things local. It highlights the importance of eating locally-sourced food. It connects local businesses with new customers and offers an opportunity to buy locally-made goods. And, this week, Local First will hold its ninth Annual Fork Fest at Romence Gardens and Greenhouses.
Mieke Stoub, the marketing manager for Local First, says, "Eating local is one of the best ways to shift your dollars to local businesses. Fork Fest highlights the connection between those who grow, make, and serve our food."
More than 40 area businesses will serve food samples and drinks during the event. They include some of "West Michigan's finest restaurants, farms, grocers, bakeries, breweries, and more. All samples and one drink ticket are included in the price of admission and a cash bar will be available."
The proceeds from this event go toward the Local First Educational Foundation, which leads the development of an economy grounded in local ownership.
Fork Fest takes place Friday, Oct. 25 between 6 and 9 p.m. at Romence Gardens & Greenhouses, located at 265 Lakeside Drive NE, Grand Rapids.
See participating businesses below:
- Art of the Table
- Brewery Vivant
- Byron Center Meats
- The Chapbook Cafe at Schuler Books
- Daddy's Dough
- Donkey - Taqueria
- Doorganics
- EL Granjero Mexican Grill
- Essence Restaurant Group
- Field & Fire Cafe
- Furniture City Creamery
- Gettin' Fresh
- Global Infusion
- Grand Rapids Cheesecake Company
- Gravity Taphouse Grille
- The Grilling Company
- Herb & Fire Pizzeria
- Heffron Farms Market
- IRIE Kitchen
- IRON
- Koeze Cream Nut Natural Peanut Butter
- Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano
- Louise Earl Butcher
- Love's Ice Cream
- Mazzo Cucina D'Italia
- The Mitten Brewing Co.
- Mokaya
- Mosbyspopcorn
- Omelette Shoppe - Michigan Street
- Osteria Rossa
- Reds
- Slow Food West Michigan
- The Sovengard
- Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar
- Supermercado Mexico
- The Winchester
- Twisted Rooster Grand Rapids
- Uccello's Ristorante
- Beverages available from:
- Brewery Vivant
- Long Road Distillers
- Fenn Valley Vineyards
- Farmhaus Cider Co.
Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Jim Gaffigan to headline 10th year of Gilda's LaughFest
- US gymnast Simone Biles set to be most accomplished Olympian of all time
- Battered Lake Michigan shoreline expected to be hit again
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.