Former 13 On Your Side reporter Kimberly Easton dies suddenly

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former 13 On Your Side reporter Kimberly Easton has died suddenly. Easton was found unresponsive earlier this week at her home in Columbus, Indiana.

Easton worked at 13 On Your Side from 1999 until 2003. For much of that time, she appeared on the 13 Morning News, reporting on local news and feature stories Monday through Friday.

Colleagues at 13 On Your Side remember her as a positive force in the newsroom. "I'm devastated, shocked, my heart hurts," said former co-worker Eddie Rucker on Facebook.

"I just talked to Kimberly a few weeks ago and had been catching up ever since our other co-worker Tony Love died unexpectedly."

Easton worked with photojournalist Tony Love on many of her daily stories over the years.

Rucker went on to describe Easton as "a very intelligent, gifted and talented journalist and a phenomenal woman!"

After leaving 13 On Your Side, Easton continued her career as a journalist as an anchor and reporter at WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also spent time reporting in Sacramento, California and at WBBM Radio in Chicago, Illinois.

After leaving WPXI, Easton attended graduate school and received a master's degree from Regent University.

Most recently, Easton was the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader at Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

"In her time here, Kimberly was very passionate about her work. She cared for all of our students, and especially our marginalized students," said BCSC Director of Secondary Education Bill Jensen.

The superintendent of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, Dr. Jim Roberts, talked about her impact on all of the district's student, saying "Kimberly was critical to their continued growth and development."

Kimberly's sister, Kelly Easton, said the death came as a complete surprise. She says Kimberly had not been sick. On social media, she shared that she believed her sister died from heart failure. The family is having an autopsy performed to confirm the exact cause of death.

Kimberly leaves behind a daughter, three grandchildren and an immense legacy. She was 56 years old.

