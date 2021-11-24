Former Grand Haven asst. superintendent has history of financial troubles

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The former assistant superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools has been charged with embezzlement of over $100,000 and using computers to commit a crime.
56-year-old Brian Wheeler worked at the school system for over two decades. He was fired Monday after a weekslong investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
A warrant was out for his arrest Tuesday. After evading police overnight, Wheeler was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained documents that show he has a history of financial troubles.
Several of the cases involve a business under his name called 'Technology and Consulting Services,' which is located at an address in Muskegon that matches his home address.
There are a total of 16 judgements and liens against Wheeler.
The most recent was a federal tax lien in 2016 for more than $32,000 owed to the Internal Revenue Service.
In 2013, two more federal tax liens were filed for $19,000 and $116,000 by the IRS.
The same year, documents show the state also placed a lien on Wheeler for nearly $40,000.
13 ON YOUR SIDE did try to call Wheeler's cell phone, but the person who answered hung up.
Wheeler is currently lodged at Ottawa County Jail where his bail is set at $150,000.
