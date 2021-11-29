Court docs: Former Grand Haven asst. superintendent stole nearly $1 million from school system

Wheeler allegedly used a computer at work to create false invoices for a company called 'Infinity Electric' for amounts around $7,000.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The former assistant superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools was charged with embezzlement of over $100,000 and with using computers to commit a crime.

56-year-old Brian Wheeler worked at the school system for over two decades. He was fired after a weekslong investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

After evading police overnight, Wheeler was arrested on Nov. 24.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained documents that show he has a history of financial troubles. There are a total of 16 judgements and liens against Wheeler.

Court documents now reveal Wheeler is accused of stealing around $900,000 from Grand Haven Area Public Schools since 2014.

Wheeler used a computer at work to create false invoices for a company called 'Infinity Electric' for amounts around $7,000. Investigation shows the company did not exist.

Wheeler would turn in the invoices to a woman who worked in accounts payable, who issued him checks. Wheeler then put the money into his own account, which he would later transfer via a cash app, Det. Dana Beekman with the Grand Haven DPS said.

Two days prior to his arrest, Wheeler's wife said she was aware of the embezzlement.

Wheeler is still in custody with a $150,000 bond.

