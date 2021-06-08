Former Michigan football star says team doctor forced athletes to give sperm samples

Vaughn has asked the university for his medical records, but received no answer.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Vaughn played football at University of Michigan in 1989 and 1990. In that time, he says former team doctor Robert Anderson sexually abused him multiple times.

And he still remembers the first time he was asked to give a sperm sample.

"It was Michigan State week, my freshman year," recalls Vaughn.

At the time, he thought nothing of it, assuming it was normal at the University of Michigan.

"You were gas lit from the beginning about how different Michigan is and how we have the best medical treatment, the best doctors," says Vaughn.

The second time he was asked a few months later, Dr. Anderson said something that caught Vaughn off guard.

"He makes this underhand comment, like, I'm doing this study trying to figure out how to create the perfect Black athlete," says Vaughn. "Something along those lines."

Vaughn has asked the university for his medical records, concerned that Anderson sold his and other athletes' sperm, possibly resulting in children he is unaware of.

He hasn't gotten an answer.

"Where is the chain of custody for my sperm," he asks. "Where are my medical records?"

In a statement, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald did not specifically mention Vaughn's allegations. The statement says in part, "we offer sympathy to all of the victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson" and "we remain committed to resolving their claims".

"If you really cared about me as man, my name wouldn't be 'the victims' or 'John Doe'. It would be Jon Vaughn," says Vaughn.

Vaughn hopes that by coming forward about is experiences, the university will eventually be more transparent.

"Every time at every point when you expect Michigan to be the Michigan you fell in love with, they fall short," he says.

On Thursday, Vaughn met with state Attorney General Dana Nessel to discuss his allegations. Nessel has previously said she can't investigate Michigan if they don't waive attorney-client privilege, so Vaughn believes the meeting to be a big step.