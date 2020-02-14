LANSING, Mich. — A jury has convicted a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

Kathie Klages was found guilty Friday of a felony and a misdemeanor in a Lansing courthouse where Nassar was sentenced more than two years ago.

She faces up to four years in prison.

She's the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

More Nassar stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.