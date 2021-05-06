Former Muskegon Heights police chief loses job in Ecorse

According to the State of Michigan, the administrative position for the Director of Public Safety in Ecorse is now open to new applicants.

The former Muskegon Heights Police Chief who was selected to be the next Director of Public Safety in a town near Detroit, has been let go from the position.

Back in October 2020, the Ecorse City Council hired Joseph Thomas after a four to one vote in his favor, however, due to a state law, Thomas's two year contract has been terminated.

Thomas began his work with the Muskegon Heights Police Department in 2016 as the interim police chief. He became the permanent leader of the department in early 2017, when he agreed to a three-year contract with the city.

According to a court document issued by the State of Michigan, on Oct. 6, 2020 the former Ecorse City Council appointed Thomas the Director of Public Safety for a term of two years, starting Oct. 12, 2020.

The term of the office for the majority of the council members who appointed Thomas were terminated in the November elections, which resulted in the re-election of the mayor and three new council members.

The employment contract approved by the prior council for Thomas extended beyond their terms of office, which exceeded their authority and Thomas's contract was void as a violation of public policy.

