BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper is expected to support a request from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) which asked the Department of Defense (DOD) to identify military installations near 11 major airports that could house additional passengers, should HHS facilities become filled, according to a press release by the Department of Defense.

These however, are backup locations, the HHS already has primary and secondary locations identified.

The military installations also mentioned as backups are:

JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii (HNL)

Great Lakes Training Center Navy Base, Illinois (ORD)

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Texas (DFW)

March ARB, California (LAX)

Travis AFB, California (SFO)

Dobbins ARB, Georgia (ATL)

Fort Hamilton, New York (JFK)

Naval Base Kitsap, Washington (SEA)

Joint Base Anacostia, Washington D.C. (IAD)

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey (EWR)

These locations would be able to support up to 20 people as they undergo a period of quarantined observation.

