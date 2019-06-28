GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Founders Brewing Co. continues to celebrate Pride month by launching a new merchandise line called, Brewed with Pride.



All proceeds from their line will go to Equality Michigan and their mission to, “achieve full equality and respect for all Michigan residents regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”



Brad Stevenson, the chief production officer at Founders said he is proud to support the LGBTQ community through this new line.



“We believe in supporting those within our direct family, which is a large group of people that work with us. And also our community," Stevenson said.



The line includes:

Clothing

Pins

Flags

Stickers

You can buy the merchandise in store at Founders in Grand Rapids or online.

