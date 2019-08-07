GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two motorcycles were involved in a crash on Sunday evening on the west side of Grand Rapids.

The crash occurred around 7:04 p.m. at Bridge Street NW and Garfield Avenue NW.

Lt. Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department said there were two people on each motorcycle and all four were injured—two critically. The victims were transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Witnesses told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they saw one of the motorcycles crash into a parked car on Bridge Street NW and then the two motorcycles collided into each other. The witnesses responded to victims who were suffering from injuries—one of whom was unconscious.

Grand Rapids police are currently investigating, and they have shut down two streets in the area. Bridge Street NW is closed at Barker Avenue NW and Garfield Avenue NW is closed at Jackson Street NW.

