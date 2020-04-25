GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series at Meijer Gardens has delayed the announcement of their lineup and ticket-sale dates due to COVID-19.

The complete lineup will be released as soon as possible, according to the Frederick Meijer Gardens website.

The concert normally runs from June to September.

Frederick Meijer Gardens asks to check back on their website for the latest updates.

