Frederik Meijer Gardens bringing back holiday exhibit featuring 46 trees and 300,000 lights

For the 27th year, holiday decorations and festive traditions will be returning to Frederik Meijer Gardens!

From Nov. 23 until Jan. 2, the annual "University of Michigan Health-West Christmas Holidays & Traditions" exhibit will deck three indoor gardens out with lights, trees and seasonal plants. Volunteers decorated 46 trees to represent countries and cultures from around the globe, while the Railway Garden will return to entertain visitors.

This year, the exhibit will include cultures that feature sound in their holiday traditions. Gongs, bells, whistles and music will be incorporated into the displays.

“We hope our guests will be delighted not only visually, but also by the wonderful sounds of the season,” said Steve LaWarre, vice president of horticulture at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The Railway Garden will weave miniature trains through plants and handmade replicas of buildings in Grand Rapids. Spanning through three gardens, visitors will recognize 40 landmarks from the city and five landmarks from Grand Rapids' sister cities.

For more information on these events, click here.

