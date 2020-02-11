Kentwood dentist office to offer free dental services to veterans

For the 4th consecutive year, Partners in Dental Care is offering free dental care to Veterans who served and are currently serving our country.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — With Veterans Day approaching, a Grand Rapids dentist office is once again offering free service to veterans.

Partners in Dental Care in Kentwood is hosting it's "Serving Those Who Served" event on Friday, Nov. 6.

"It's been a popular event and that's why we bring it back every year," said Dianne Groendyk, Treatment Coordinator at Partners in Dental Care. "Just like past years, it'll be first come, first serve."

This year's event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The dental services that will be offered free of charge include cleanings, fillings and extractions.

There will also be a registered nurse available on site for medical screenings and to answer any health-related questions veterans may have.

"We ask that veterans come to the office and pre-register on the 6th," added Groendyk. "They can let us know at registration whether they want to see a doctor or a hygienist for a cleaning. We will take them in cue as far as order of which they came."

Everybody will be required to wear a mask and to socially distance while waiting.

"If we are at full capacity, we will ask people to wait in their car and then we'll call them on their phone to let them know when we're ready to see them," said Groendyk.

This is the fourth consecutive year Partners in Dental care has honored area veterans with this event.

"Our Veterans have sacrificed a lot," said Groendyk. "Dental hygiene is important to healthy living, so this is our way to give something back to them."

