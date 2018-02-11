GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, Nov. 2, Exalta Health is holding its Free Dental Day.

The Grand Rapids based non-profit health clinic is opening its doors to patients fro 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on a first come-first serve basis. No appointment is necessary.

Our Free Dental Days provide an option for people. We also help reduce the cost of healthcare by making quality dental and medical care affordable and accessible, and keeping people out of the emergency rooms.” said Bill Paxton, the President of Exalta Health.

For more information bout Free Dental Day or the dental and medical services available at Exalta Health, call 616-475-8446.

